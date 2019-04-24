 
     
PM Dancila says President Iohannis will accept interim ministerial proposals

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis will accept the interim ministerial proposals she had already submitted, after the head of state rejected the reshuffle in the form proposed by the Executive, which referred to new ministers of Justice, European Funds and for Romanians Everywhere.

"He will accept," said Dancila, at Victoria Palace, asked if she had any answer from the president regarding the proposals of interim ministers.

The prime minister said that she had already discussed with President Iohannis on the topic, after the ceremony held at Victoria Palace for the handing in of nine financing agreements granted under the state aid scheme with a significant impact on the economy.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent to President Klaus Iohannis the proposals to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall as interim Minister of Justice, Eugen Teodorovici as interim Minister of the European Funds, and Radu Stefan Oprea as interim Minister for Romanians Everywhere.

