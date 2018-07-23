PM Dancila to pay official visits to Montenegro and Republic of Macedonia

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that starting Wednesday she will take a tour of the Western Balkans, including official visits to Montenegro and the Republic of Macedonia.

"The political dialogue with the officials of the two states will focus on reconfirmation of the strengthened bilateral relations, grounded on the support for the accession to the EU and on ensuring regional stability and security. We will also focus on the development of the good bilateral relations with these countries, stressing the consolidation of the economic cooperation," Dancila said Tuesday in the beginning of the Government meeting, according to agerpres The PM pointed out that a major goal of her tour will be the European agenda of the two states, taking into account the importance Romania will grant to the Western Balkans region during its Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019.