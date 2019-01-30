PM Dancila to pay working visit to Brussels Feb. 6 - 7

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has announced on Wednesday that on February 6 and 7 she will be paying a working visit to Brussels, where she will participate in a conference on the fight against anti-Semitism and she will present, in the plenary session of the European Committee of Regions, the priorities of Romania's Presidency at the Council of the European Union.

"In the period February 6 - 7, I shall be in Brussels on a working visit, where I will participate in one of the first events organised by Romania in the context of holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council, in cooperation with the European Parliament. This is the conference on 'The fight against anti-Semitism, a common approach for better protecting Jewish communities in Europe - from policy to action.' Furthermore, on this occasion, I will also participate in the plenary session of the European Committee of Regions to present the priorities of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council," Dancila said in the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday.

She hailed that Romania has reached this week three provisional agreements within its rotating presidency at the EU Council.

"All these provisional agreements are going to be submitted for approval to the European Parliament and Council. The first file refers to the legislative package through which consumers will be better protected and enterprises will be better supported if they want to extend their activity on the European Single Market. Another file which we made progress on is the revision of the directive on the protection of workers from the risks related to exposure to carcinogens at work. The third provisional agreement refers to an improvement in the EU's visa code, which is aimed at facilitating tourism and business travels," the PM mentioned.