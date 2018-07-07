 
     
PM Dancila tours Huawei stand within Business Forum organised on sidelines of '16+1' Summit in Sofia

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila toured on Saturday the Huawei company stand within the Business Forum organised on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the China - Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation format ('16+1') in Sofia, according to a release of the Executive sent to Agerpres.

"In the context of her participation in the "16+1" Summit in Sofia, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila toured - prior to the bilateral meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang - the Huawei company stand within the Business Forum organised on the sidelines of the Summit. The Huawei representatives presented the latest technologies and solutions of the telecommunication sphere promoted by the company, which is one of the most relevant international companies in this area," the release informs.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Saturday the 7th Summit of the China - Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation format ('16+1') organised in Sofia.

