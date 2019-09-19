PM Dancila: We are not endorsing a mandate for Laura Codruta Kovesi as European prosecutor-in-chief

The Government doesn't endorse a mandate for Laura Codruta Kovesi as European prosecutor-in-chief, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday."I've said and I repeat this thing. I don't endorse, we don't endorse a mandate for Laura Codruta Kovesi. We are not endorsing this mandate because it seems to me a natural approach, when there are certain accusations, when there are suspicions over any person, regardless of the office that one holds or the office which one is running for, [that person] has to clarify these things and then take over this position. Therefore, I maintain the standpoint that I've had so far," PM Dancila stated after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN), when asked how Romania's Ambassador to the EU Luminita Odobescu will vote in the Council of the European Union in respect to the appointment of Laura Codruta Kovesi as European prosecutor-in-chief.
In relation to the same topic, the PM denied the pieces of information released in the public space according to which an agreement was reached with the Renew Europe group so that Rovana Plumb be endorsed as European Commissioner in exchange of the support for the installation of Laura Codruta Kovesi as European Chief Prosecutor.
When asked in respect to the abovementioned aspect, Prime Minister mentioned that Luminita Odobescu's vote will be one against Kovesi's appointment: "I've said 'against'," Dancila underscored.