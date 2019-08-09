PM Dancila: We'll launch within the next weeks a Gov't platform for order and safety

An order and safety platform of the Government, as a central point of information and dialogue will be launched within the next weeks, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday evening.

"We will launch within the next weeks the Government platform for order and safety, the central point of information and dialogue on aspects related to the observance of the law and Romanians' safety," the Executive head stated in a press statement held at the Victoria Palace.The PM reviewed the measures ordered after the Caracal case and drew attention that those state institutions that don't understand their mission shall leave.The PM added that there are "many professional and dedicated people in the system" and they should be trusted.Viorica Dancila brought to mind also the measure regarding the operationalisation of the inter-ministerial working group regarding the 112 Emergency Call System, which had already drawn up an package of 14 measures to make more efficient the response time in critical situation.The PM pointed out that she won't accept for Romanians to be afraid during her tenure."We will reform this system, we will urgently correct everything that is wrong and we will implement the prevention mechanisms so that tragedies such as the one in Caracal don't ever happen again," PM Dancila stated.