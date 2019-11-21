PM Orban: After presidential elections,Romania will remain a very strong part of the European family

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that, after the presidential elections, Romania would remain "a very strong part of the European family," underscoring that our country has brought its contribution to the formation of a new and "very good" European Commission in which the European People's Party (EPP) holds the majority.

"The European citizens voted for EPP and offered a victory for EPP at European level. We obtained majority in the European Parliament, even if Socialists dreamed for one week that they could put the President of Commission, even if they didn't win the elections. Finally, EPP succeed to impose, how was normally, the President of Commission, but when counted the commissioners, we discovered an unjust situation. EPP had no majority in the European Commission, the Socialists had ten commissioners and EPP nine commissioners, and we decided in Romania to not accept this unjust situation, because the citizens wanted to offer majority to EPP. We wanted to offer the majority to EPP, also in Commission, so we changed the Socialist Government with a EPP Government, so we could offer a EPP Commissioner from Romania, in the person of Adina Valean. This is our modest contribution for a very good Commission, a Commission which should represent the willingness of the majority of the European citizens who voted with the EPP," Orban stated at meeting of the EPP Congress.The Executive head assured those in attendance that they can count on Romania's participation in "a very successful European project.""You have to be sure that, after presidential elections, Romania remains a very strong part of the European family, with President Iohannis, with the governmental coalition which is composed not only by the National Liberal Party, but also by the other EPP parties from Romania, the Hungarian minority party, and also the party for popular movement, which supported our government. You can count on us, you can count on our participation at a very successful European project," Orban also stated.