PM Orban: Decision to resume classes to be made depending on epidemiological context

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the decision to resume school classes after the date of May 15 will be made depending on the epidemiological context, mentioning that masks for all children and for teachers will need to be ensured.

"We will make this decision [to resume classes immediately after May 15 - e.n.] together with the President, with the team at the Education Ministry on the basis of estimates which are conducted by the Health Ministry and will be taken depending on the epidemiological crisis and the actual capacity to reduce to a minimum any risk of our children getting sick," Orban showed in a statement issued to the press.

Asked whether there are stocks of disinfectants for schools or if class rooms will be refurbished, Orban said that presently all necessary measures are being analyzed.

"At the moment, I would rather not give you any information, as long as decisions are not being made following evaluation and planning. You know I avoid presenting things just 'because I believe it so." We are analyzing what the needs are - in case the reopening decision is made - the specific measures that need to be taken. We must ensure masks for all children and for all teachers. There are measures that must be prepared and, depending on the decision, they will be taken," said the Prime Minister.