PM Orban: DSPs to issue decisions for Romanians discharged from hospital or who didn't get hospitalized

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that, in the case of the more than 4,000 Romanian citizens who either got discharged from the hospital upon their own request before they were cured or they were diagnosed to have COVID-19 and they refused to be admitted to the hospital in the first place, the Public Health Directorates (DSPs) will issue a decision to make it mandatory for them to either self-isolate at home or get admitted to the hospital."The discussion was very important because we have established some immediate measures. Also, we discussed the subsequent normative acts that must be issued related to the implementation of the law. The first and the most important problem concerns those more than 4,000 Romanian citizens who either got discharged from the hospital before they were cure or tested positive and didn't get admitted in the first place. In these cases, the DSP (...) will issue a decision to stipulate, on one hand, the obligation for these people to self-isolate at home and, on the other hand, to have their health status reevaluated through diagnostic, and in the case that they come out cured and the test is negative then, of course, they can leave the self-isolation, but in the case that they are still positive, even if asymptomatic, they must remain in self-isolation at home for 14 days, under treatment, and if they have symptoms that require hospitalization, then they must decide through DSP decision to get them hospitalized," Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday, at the end of the videoconference with the representatives of the DSPs on the topic of the management of the health crisis by the Ministry of Health.
