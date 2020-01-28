PM Orban: Emergency Ordinance on Unirii motorway included with the Gov't agenda of Tuesday

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban informs that, among the items on the Government's Tuesday agenda, there will also be the emergency ordinance regarding a series of strategic projects, such as the Unirii motorway, while the Government means to cancel all the procedures carried out so far by the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP).

"We tried really hard to find a solution. The previous Government made a list of 23 strategic projects for Romania, among which the Unirii motorway, the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway and a series of other projects - the Siret-Baragan irrigation channel. These projects were all placed under the CNSP, which has nothing to do with the management of the project. For there is no constructions engineer hired there, not to mention experts in procurement. (...) The whole CNSP was in fact Valcov, who worked with people from outside the public system, while simulating he was carrying out procedures. In the meantime, there have been carried out certain procedures related to these projects and we need to carry out a serious analysis here to find a legal solution. Of course, the legal solution is an emergency ordinance that we are going to debate today at the Government meeting," Orban said in Parliament.He specified the projects will be transferred from the CNSP to the relevant ministries."There were also other items that were supposed to be discussed this morning regarding the manner in which we should cancel the procedures carried out in relation to these projects by the CNSP. Our objective is simple: we cancel all the procedures and we transfer this projects to the relevant ministries (...) so that the ministries will be able to present the plan for these important projects within maximum a week, and we will know then very clearly what are the procedural steps that we need to follow in planning the stages and (...) we will ensure the necessary resources to finance these projects," said Orban.