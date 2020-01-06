PM Orban: Gov't to adopt normative act to amend OUG 114

The Government will adopt, in its Monday's sitting, a normative act to amend the provisions of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114/2018, namely a series of measures that it considers necessary for the construction of the state budget Law and of the social insurance Law, such as freezing the pay of dignitaries, the cessation of secondments from the private sector to the public one, the prohibition of the cumulation of the pension with the salary in the public sector or the capping of the fine point at the level of 2019, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the end of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Committee on Monday.

"I informed my colleagues and asked for support, a situation created by the colleagues from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. Due to the way in which OUG 114 was drawn up, we had to include in the law correcting OUG 114 a series of measures that I have considered necessary for the construction of the state budget law and of the social insurance law, namely the freezing of the pay of the dignitaries, the cessation of the secondments from the private sector to the public one, the prohibition of the cumulation of the pension with the salary in the public sector, the capping of the fine point - practically, all these measures, the extension of the term of entry into force of article 200 of the Administrative Code regarding special pensions for mayors, vice-mayors, vice-presidents of county councils," said Orban.

"Basically, the measures must be adopted as soon as possible. The PSD has challenged this law at the Constitutional Court [CCR]. It exists as a consequence of the challenge at the Constitutional Court. The law cannot go into promulgation and cannot enter into force as a result of the promulgation. All these provisions that we considered necessary, of course, should have been in force. The PSD has made it very clear that it does not want these measures and wants to hinder us as much as possible. As such, I have asked the support of my colleagues. During the Government's sitting, as of 16:00 hrs, we will debate this and most likely we will adopt a normative act, either an emergency ordinance or a simple ordinance, so that the provisions come into force," said Orban.

On December 23, 2019, the Orban Government assumed responsibility in Parliament on a draft law amending a series of provisions of OUG 114, a normative act challenged by the PSD at the CCR.

The deadline set by the CCR judges for the transmission of viewpoints is January 20, and the debate has been set for January 29.