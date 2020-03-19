 
     
PM Orban: Gov't to ensure payment of technical unemployment - 75pct of gross salary

ludovic orban

The Government has decided to ensure the payment of technical unemployment at 75pct of the gross salary, but no more than 75pct of the gross average salary, PM Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.

"Another very important measure we took is that of ensuring the payment of technical unemployment, the payment of the employees who enter technical unemployment from the Labour Ministry's budget, through the ANOFM [National Employment Agency], through the unemployment budget. Practically, here we took this decision because it is clear that very many companies are directly or indirectly affected by the epidemic. (...) The Decision is to pay, from the unemployment fund budget, 75 percent of the gross salary, which is, in fact, the monthly unemployment benefit for the technical unemployment period, but not in excess of 75 percent of the gross average salary," Orban announced. AGERPRES

