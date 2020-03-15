 
     
PM Orban: Gov't will use full exercise capacity to minimize possibility of Romanians getting COVID-19

ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Government will use the full exercise capacity, regained with the investiture in Parliament, to continue the necessary measures "to minimize as much as possible the possibility of Romanian citizens getting infected with COVID-19".

"With the investiture vote by which the Government has regained all its powers, we have the possibility to issue normative acts with law value, emergency ordinances and other categories of normative acts, we are also in full exercise capacity and we will use this capacity to continue the measures that are required to minimize the possibility of Romanian citizens getting infected with COVID-19," Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, in an online press conference.

He also asked for a responsible attitude on the part of the Romanian citizens and the observance of the measures imposed by the authorities.

