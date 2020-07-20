PM Orban: I demanded that all institutions do unannounced checks at seaside

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the rules imposed during the state of alert are more violated at the seaside, and local club owners have "tips" that they will be checked, which is why he asked the prefects to organize checks without the team members knowing where they are going, except for the coordinator.

He stressed that the authorities are considering stepping up checks wherever they have information on breaches of the rules, "including with regard to clubs and terraces that have extended hours and which, in fact, function as a kind of club", so that one makes sure that "employers, managers are involved in following the rules."Asked about the possibility of reopening the restaurants, he specified that until a downward trend of COVID-19 infections is reached, the Government cannot adopt other relaxation measures.Regarding the amount of fines, he specified that it can be modified following the decisions of the Constitutional Court only by law adopted in Parliament.The prime minister added that the authorities have other levers at their disposal, such as the suspension of the operating license, and called for the "more serious" involvement of local authorities on this issue.