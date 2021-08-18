 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: I won't come up with a proposal for minister of finance

Captura foto B1TV
Ludovic Orban

PNL President Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he would not make a proposal for the position of finance minister, adding that he would express his opinion on the candidate proposed by PM Florin Citu for this position at the meeting of the party's National Political Bureau.

Asked at the Palace of the Parliament if he would make a proposal for the position of Minister of Finance, Orban said: "I will not come up with a proposal. Basically, I will ensure the leadership of the meeting, because the presidency of the Executive Bureau, the National Political Bureau, the National Council is the prerogative of the president and I do not want to prevent the holding of a meeting that could be statutory."

He stated that Dan Vilceanu, who was nominated by the Prime Minister for the office of minister of finance did not ask for his support and did not have the opportunity to have any discussion with him.

"Obviously I have a point of view on this proposal. I will express my position on the proposal made by the Prime Minister at the National Political Bureau," he said

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.