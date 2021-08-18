PM Orban: I won't come up with a proposal for minister of finance

PNL President Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he would not make a proposal for the position of finance minister, adding that he would express his opinion on the candidate proposed by PM Florin Citu for this position at the meeting of the party's National Political Bureau.

Asked at the Palace of the Parliament if he would make a proposal for the position of Minister of Finance, Orban said: "I will not come up with a proposal. Basically, I will ensure the leadership of the meeting, because the presidency of the Executive Bureau, the National Political Bureau, the National Council is the prerogative of the president and I do not want to prevent the holding of a meeting that could be statutory."

He stated that Dan Vilceanu, who was nominated by the Prime Minister for the office of minister of finance did not ask for his support and did not have the opportunity to have any discussion with him.

"Obviously I have a point of view on this proposal. I will express my position on the proposal made by the Prime Minister at the National Political Bureau," he said