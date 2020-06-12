PM Orban: If Parliament rejects state of alert, risk of new epidemic wave very high

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that if Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be "very high", because the authorities "will be deprived of the tools, the legal, constitutional levers they need in order to ensure compliance with the rules."

"I am convinced that the representatives of the citizens in the Romanian Parliament will think about this more. The decision to extend the state of alert is not a political decision, it is a decision that must be taken based on considerations related to public health in Romania. The request to extend the state of alert is based on specialists', physicians', (...) epidemiologists', public health specialists' opinions, because the state of alert allows the authorities, both central and local, to impose compliance with a set of rules that have no other purpose than to protect the health and life of the people (...) From the Government's point of view, extending the state of alert is a necessity, it is indispensable to be able to ensure the observance of the measures, otherwise, we will not have levers. If Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be very high, because the authorities will be deprived of the tools, legal and constitutional levers they need to be able to ensure the observance of the rules," Ludovic Orban said on Friday, when asked by the journalists what happens after June 15 if the alert state is not extended.The Prime Minister participated, on Friday, together with the Minister of Transports, in the signing of the Design and Execution Contract for the completion of the Brasov - Tg. Mures - Cluj - Oradea motorway, Section 3C: Suplacu de Barcau - Bors, related to: Segment 2 - Subsection 3C2: Chiribis - Biharia, km 30 + 550 - km 59 + 100.The PM began his visit in Bihor to the construction site of the new Multipurpose Hall in Oradea, where he was presented with the project of the future hall and the stage of the works for this investment objective.