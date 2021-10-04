The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday that he does not think that it is possible, in case the motion of censure initiated by PSD (Social Democratic Party) passes Parliament, for president Iohannis to nominate Florin Citu against as prime minister, as such nomination would take "a lot of nerve," while the correct way would be to convene the National Council of the party.

"According to the party's statute, the nomination of the prime ministerial candidate is made by the party's National Council. The president nominates the candidate who is proposed by the party that aims to form a parliamentary majority," Ludovic Orban said.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies reiterated that the current political crisis is caused by the decisions of prime minister Florin Citu, while he and his supporters have no contribution.The motion of censure initiated by PSD is to be debated and voted in the sitting of the Parliament on Tuesday.