PM Orban on postponing local elections: Premature to talk; appropriate decisions to be made according to developments

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that a discussion on postponing the local elections is premature, from the date agreed in principle, 28 June, after the consultations with the parliamentary parties, adding that, depending on the developments of the COVID-19 cases, the appropriate decisions will be made.

"Postponing the elections... You know, from the initial date that we found appropriate, 14 June, at the consultations with the parliamentary political parties we had we agreed, in principle, on the date of 28 June, and we are going to see what the developments are and we will make a decision, of course, the same, with the consultation of the parliamentary parties, if we postpone these elections or not. For now it is premature to talk about this, because it is hard to anticipate what the evolution of the spreading will be, it is hard to anticipate if it is a season virus, when a peak is to be reached, when there will be a decrease in respect to the virus spread. Depending on the developments, we'll make the appropriate decisions," Ludovic Orban said in an online press conference on Sunday.

