PM Orban on President Iohannis saying Romania will benefit from higher amounts than ever before

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that Romania will receive higher amounts than ever before from the European Union, of almost 80 billion euros.

"The future sounds well for Romania and for Europe. After heated negotiations, the white smoke started to rise and the European Council made the decisions that the EU citizens and Member States have been waited for a long time. Thanks to the efforts made by Mr President Iohannis Romania will benefit in the upcoming years of higher amounts than ever before, of almost 80 billion euros. Once the decision has been made, we need to speed up all procedures to prepare the Partnership Agreement on the EU budget for 2021-2027," said Orban.President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced Romania will benefit from almost 80 billion euros for European projects, which he said will be invested in the building of hospitals, schools, modernization of the large public systems, economic rebuilding.