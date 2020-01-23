PM Orban says Finance minister, to speak in Parliament about foreign loans

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the Minister of Public Finance will go in Parliament "whenever possible" to give explanations about the foreign loans contracted by Romania, after the Social Democrats criticized Florin Citu on this topic.

"We are expecting this opportunity, so that the Minister of Finance be able to present the significantly higher quality of the procedures and of the presentation manner that has led to taking loans more favorable to Romania than the loans contracted by the former governments," the head of the Executive said.

He added that, for the Government at whose helm he is, the relationship with the Legislature is "natural", and the ministers will respond to the summonses.

"Parliament has a control role over the Government and the ministers of the Government I lead will answer any call," Orban said.

Finance Minister Florin Citu is invited next Tuesday, from 11:00 hrs, to a hearing in the Economic Committee of the Senate to provide explanations regarding the relevant ministry's loans of the last period.