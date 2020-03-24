PM Orban: There will be limitations of citizens' movement during the day

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Tuesday that, this evening, the Interior Minister will present a military ordinance with restrictions on movement during the day, with people still being allowed to go to work or go out to purchase the necessary goods or for medical reasons."If, until the issuance of the ordinance which is to be presented this evening by the Interior Minister and the team with the MAI [the Interior Ministry], the interdiction to leave the house was valid between 22:00hrs and 06:00hrs in the morning, after the issuance of the military ordinance, we impose this restriction between 06:00hrs and 22:00hrs. Basically, the citizens will be able to get out of their homes in order to go to work, to purchase necessary goods for everyday life - food, medicines and other products. They will have the possibility to leave their home for urgent medical examinations, which cannot be solved by telemedicine and require the citizen to go to the family doctor or to a hospital, in case there are more serious health issues. Also, it will be allowed to move around the house to exercise, to walk the pets. Basically, there will be limitations on the movement of citizens throughout the day," Orban explained at the Victoria Governmental Palace
