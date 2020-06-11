PM Orban's goal is for Romania to exceed, in maximum five years, average GDP at European level

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that his goal is for Romania to exceed, in maximum five years, the average value of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita at European level, and to launch most of the projects needed for economic development in the next two years.

"Our goal is to launch, in the next two years, almost all the projects needed by Romania to ensure the indispensable support for economic development, to capitalise on the opportunities and to generate an unprecedented economic dynamic in Romania. I'm not hiding that my goal is for Romania to exceed, in maximum five years, the average Gross Domestic Product per capita at European level and, obviously, the average income which the citizens register at European level," the Prime Minister said, at the videoconference called "Measures for Romania 's economic recovery," organised by the National Council of SMEs in Romania.He added that this growth of incomes will be based on "very solid pillars" and not on "the artificial" growth of consumption."This thing will be based on very solid pillars, which will change the current policy based on artificial growth of demand, consumption, through government levers to increase some categories of revenues which are in the pen of the Government and that have generated serious economic imbalances and severely reduced the potential for Romania's economic development, by neglecting investments, factors to stimulate the development of domestic capital, by the gross treatment, often, towards investors," Orban argued.