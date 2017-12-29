PM Tudose: I eliminate from the very start the idea of a possible loan with IMF

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said he eliminates from the very start the idea of "any type of contact" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) related to a possible loan.

"I eliminate from the start the idea of any type of contact with the IMF in respect to this (the possibility for Romanian to contract a loan -editor's note), said Tudose, in an interview with Antena 3 private television channel.He claimed that the economic prognosis of the IMF is finally starting to match with the reality in Romania."I see that they are back to their senses now. For you remember how, in mid-year, how they said the deficit was going to be 5 per cent with a growth of 2 per cent (..) and now it's clear that we were the ones who were right and their prognosis started to resemble reality," said the Prime Minister.Tudose rejected the possibility of a new economic crisis in Romania."I see that we are doing very well. (...) In 2008 we didn't have crisis, but we saw the incompetence of the leaders back then. (...) The proof is that we have economic growth, which seems that will exceed 6 per cent for the entire year, the deficit under 3 per cent, both in structural terms and in terms of cash. (...) The crisis has to do with the lack of trust in the state structures," said Tudose.

AGERPRES.