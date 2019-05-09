PM Viorica Dancila was met by protesters in Cluj-Napoca

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday paid a visit to Cluj-Napoca, where she was met by protesters who chanted anti-government slogans.

Around 200 protesters waited for PM Viorica Dancila to arrive at the Students' Culture House, while chanting anti-government slogans. Another 100 waited for her to arrive at the Institute of Oncology and the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, chanting, among other slogans "Thieves!," "Resignation!," "The Government must leave," "PSD, the red plague!," "Gendarmerie defends thieves!"

Gendarmes and protesters also had an altercation at the Institute of Oncology, while gendarmes tried to empty a perimeter in front of the hospital and remove a banner placed by the protesters there.

Among the protesters was also the USR (Save Romania Union) Senator Mihai Gotiu.

Viorica Dancila on Thursday told a press conference she held at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj that violence is the attribute of the weak.

"We have divergent opinions, this is democracy, but the manner in which they act, the manner in which they do things, doesn't represent the Romanians. This violent manifestation, these ugly things, the offences show that they don't actually have other arguments. I believe that violence is the attribute of the weak, of those who do not have projects and have nothing to say to Romania, and then they do what they do. I don't understand them. If they are unpleased, they can speak of their dissatisfaction, they can bring anything that they consider to be wrong to the public opinion's attention. If you come to offend, to yell, I believe this is nothing you can be proud of and I believe that they should, first of all, analyze their behaviour, for what they do is probably taken over by the television channels and we have a Summit in Sibiu and I don't think this is a good idea. Not now and not later," said Viorica Dancila.

PM Viorica Dancila on Thursday met in Cluj the locally elected Social Democrats in this county and the Social Democrat MPs from Cluj and she had a discussion at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy with the managers of Cluj hospitals and she visited the Institute of Oncology.