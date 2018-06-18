PMP: Objective of ruling coalition is for Romania's criminal legislation to be subordinated to PSD

The objective of the ruling coalition is for Romania's criminal legislation to be subordinated to the ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), reads a People's Movement Party (PMP) press release issued on Monday.

According to the cited source, the speed of the adoption process of the Criminal Procedure Code, including the final vote, demonstrates the "discretionary and political affiliation character of some people with serious urgent criminal issues.""The Criminal Procedure Code follows a line drawn by the events that took place during this PSD-ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] government, as was the case of the Ordinance 13, the insistence on the revocation of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor, the amendments to the Justice laws. The objective of the ruling coalition is for Romania's criminal legislation to be subordinated to PSD," the press release said."(...) PMP does not legitimize the process and procedure in the Special Committee, the withdrawal of the representative proving now an appropriate measure because we could not have accepted the simulation in the drafting of a law essential for the future of Romania," the PMP release says.The Special Parliamentary Committee on Systematization, Unification and Ensuring Legal Stability in the Field of Justice adopted on Monday a favorable report with amendments to the draft law on the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Chamber of Deputies subsequently adopted the draft with 175 votes "in favour", 78 votes "against" and one abstention.