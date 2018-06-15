PMP's Extraordinary Congress meeting has started

The Extraordinary Congress meeting of the People's Movement Party (PMP) started on Saturday at the Parliament Palace.

During the meeting, the PMP will designate its new leadership, including the new chairman, after Traian Basescu announced his withdrawal from the helm of the party.Deputy Eugen Tomac, who is currently the executive chairman of the PMP is the only candidate for the chairmanship of the party.The PMP's Extraordinary Congress meeting, which takes place at the Parliament Palace, is attended by approximately 2,500 delegations from all branches.The new structure of the party will include the following positions: chairman, executive chairman, secretary general, three deputy secretary general, 23 vice-chairmen divided by areas and departments, 14 executive secretaries and one treasurer. AGERPRES