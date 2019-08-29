 
     
PMP's Tomac: Rejection by Klaus Iohannis of government reshuffle was predictable and necessary

The chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, believes that the rejection by Klaus Iohannis of the government reshuffle was "predictable and, in equal measure, necessary" and that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "has no sort of legitimacy at all". 

"Viorica Dancila will be, anyway, obligated to go to Parliament for a government reshuffle. After the vote in Parliament, most probably the PSD will go into opposition for many years. The Dancila Government is living out its last moments," said on Wednesday evening Tomac for AGERPRES. 

He added that the PSD has "no sort of legitimacy at all" - neither parliamentary, nor when it comes to the support of the population. 

"PSD is keeping Viorica Dancila on pills, trying to induce the illusion of eternal power, while the edifice on which the current government is built has collapsed. PSD has no sort of legitimacy at all - nor parliamentary, nor when it comes to the support of the population. The PSD government functions against the will of Romanians," the chair of the PMP stated.

