PMP's Tomac tells President Iohannis to consider nominating PMP member as next PM

National leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac said on Friday that during the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace following the ousting of the Dancila Cabinet he proposed President Klaus Iohannis to consider nominating a PMP member as the next prime minister.

"We are aware of all the sensitivities that exist within the political parties of the Opposition, especially among the parties that have made constant opposition since 2016. And, in order to harmonise all the sensitivities, I have proposed to the President that he consider the appointment of a PMP member as the next prime minister," said Tomac.He added that from PMP's point of view, "it is essential" for the future government to support the organisation of local elections in two rounds and to establish a ministry for relations with the Republic of Moldova."We are aware of the stakes that are pressing on the shoulders of the Opposition parties and that is why we will accept discussions with the other parties in order to try and find a formula that is as efficient and as fast as possible to overcome this political crisis. It is essential for the future government to have among its priorities, from the first days in office, an emergency ordinance regarding the election of mayors in two rounds, which we have told President Iohannis. It is essential for us to maintain our commitment to the citizens to eliminate special pensions, because they are theft. To us it is very important that the future parliamentary majority to swear in the new government should also adopt the law that is with Parliament on reducing the number of parliamentary seats to 300," said Tomac.On the other hand, he voiced skepticism over early elections."We are not afraid of the early elections, but we are aware that it is just an attempt to fool the electorate. In Romania, there will be no early elections for a very simple reason - because I believe that the lawmakers when ousting a government will be hard pressed to oust a second one just a few months before the usual term of elections. We are not afraid, we have recently got validated in the elections to the European Parliamentary where we garnered almost 6 percent of the votes, we have a very good candidate for the presidential elections in the person of Mr Paleologu, but we believe that early elections will not be held in Romania; it is good to say that to the citizens, because the situation is repeated and I do not want this governmental crisis to end exactly as it ended in 2009, after the second presidential run-off ," he said.Tomac also mentioned that PMP will hold talks with all parties that will launch invitations to dialogue."And, of course, if the president comes to the conclusion and gives us the chance to form the new government, we will try and have discussions with the other parties," the PMP leader said.