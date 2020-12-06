Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 9 ore 2 minute
 
     
PMP's Tomac calls today's general election patriotic action

National chairman of the Peoples' Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says Sunday's vote is "patriotic actions," urging Romanians to exercise this constitutional right "with confidence" thinking about the country's future.

"The vote cast today is patriotic action. I would very much like you to vote wholeheartedly, with confidence and thinking about the future of the country. With the same thought in my mind I cast my ballot, out of love for the country," Tomac said after voting.

He wished Happy St Nicholas Day to all Romanians who celebrate their name day and called on "all those who love their country" to go to the polls.

"First of all, I want to wish Happy St Nicholas Day to all the celebrating Romanians. We are going through one of the most difficult situations our country has gone through in the last 100 years and I invite all those who love their country to show up and vote," Tomac said.

