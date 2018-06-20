PNL and USR notify CCR about Law on modification and completion of Law on judicial organization

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) on Thursday notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) abut the Law on modification and completion of Law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization.

PNL and USR deputies asked the CCR to find that this normative act, in its entirety, is unconstitutional, while Parliament went on with its adoption breaking thus the provisions of article 137 of the Regulations of the Deputies Chamber and article 150 of the Senate Regulations, regarding the re-examination of the law upon request of the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, which leads to the violation of the provisions of article 1 paragraph (4) of the Constitution.The signatories of the notifications claim that the request for re-examination formulated by President Iohannis highlights such aspects that needed a deep analysis during the parliamentary debates.In their opinion, the Law was adopted in violation of the article 125 paragraph (2), article 133 paragraph (1), article 134, paragraph (20 and article (4) of the Constitution.On Tuesday, the Senate rejected, in its capacity as decision-making chamber, the re-examination of the Law on the modification and completion of Law no. 304/2004 on judiciary organization. AGERPRES