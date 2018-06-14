PNL deputies refer bill on creation of Sovereign Development and Investment Fund to CCR

National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies referred on Friday to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) concerning the bill on the creation of the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund (FSDI) and for the amendment of some normative acts.

The referral was signed by 66 deputies.Thus, the PNL deputies denounce the violation of the bicameralism principle, recalling decisions of the CCR. They underscore that at its lodging, the bill contained 89 economic entities that are part of FSDI and in the Senate their number was reduced to 23, on the grounds that only they meet the criteria for participating in the FDSI, the Deputies Chamber reenlisting another 10, of which four - Oltenia Energy Complex, the National Railway Company, the National Radio Broadcasting Company and 'Traian Vuia' International Airport in Timisoara - were added without them ever being in the initial format of the legislative proposal and without being proposed or debated in the first referred chamber."Consequently, the legal intervention carried out in the decision-making chamber, the Deputies' Chamber obviously strays from the original purpose held in mind by the initiators of the legislative proposal, resulting in the violation of the first constituent of the bicameralism principle," the referral shows.Moreover, the signatories consider that another violation of the bicameralism principle is the increase of the contribution to the FSDI capital to the 9,000,000,000 lei, which was only discussed in the Deputies' Chamber, specifying that there is a major difference in content between the forms adopted by the two chambers.The PNL deputies point out that the form adopted by the Senate differs from that of the Chamber of Deputies through the number of economic entities whose share packages constitute the Fund, of 23 to 33, respectively.The Liberals request, in this context, for the CCR to note that the law is unconstitutional in its entirety.