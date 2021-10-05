PNL determined to pick Florin Citu for prime minister again

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Lucian Bode said on Tuesday that the Liberals are determined to go to consultations with President Iohannis with the proposal that Florin Citu be prime minister again.

"We will go to consultations as announced by the President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis. PNL has a very clear decision: the Executive Bureau proposes to the National Bureau that the national chairman of PNL, Florin Citu, be our pick for prime minister and we do not have options some throw around. We are determined to go to Cotroceni with this proposal," Bode told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

He added that it was not normal for the parties that voted for the motion of censure not to come up with a solution.