PNL Extraordinary Congress, on April 10

Gheorghe Flutur announced that he will hold the position of interim chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), until the organisation of the extraordinary Congress of the party, according to the unanimous decision of the PNL Political Bureau on Sunday.

At the same time, Lucian Bode will hold the position of interim secretary general, according to a decision unanimously adopted by the same forum. The decisions come in the context of Florin Citu's resignation from the position of PNL Chairman.

The extraordinary congress of the PNL, in order to elect a new chair, would take place on April 10, and the motions could be submitted until April 6, announced interim chairman Gheorghe Flutur.

The details related to the organisation of the Extraordinary Congress of the PNL are to be completed, on Sunday, within the PNL Extraordinary National Council meeting.