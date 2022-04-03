 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL Extraordinary Congress, on April 10

PNL
PNL sigla

Gheorghe Flutur announced that he will hold the position of interim chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), until the organisation of the extraordinary Congress of the party, according to the unanimous decision of the PNL Political Bureau on Sunday.

At the same time, Lucian Bode will hold the position of interim secretary general, according to a decision unanimously adopted by the same forum. The decisions come in the context of Florin Citu's resignation from the position of PNL Chairman.

The extraordinary congress of the PNL, in order to elect a new chair, would take place on April 10, and the motions could be submitted until April 6, announced interim chairman Gheorghe Flutur.

The details related to the organisation of the Extraordinary Congress of the PNL are to be completed, on Sunday, within the PNL Extraordinary National Council meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.