PNL leading board okays liberal ministers for joint gov't with PSD, UDMR (sources)

PNL

The National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday approved a list of PNL ministers to be recommended for the joint government with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), agerpres reports.

According to Liberal sources, Dan Vilceanu will be recommended for minister of European funds; Florin Roman for digital transformation minister; Daniel Cadariu for SME minister; Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister; Lucian Bode for interior minister; Sorin Cimpeanu for education minister; Catalin Predoiu for justice minister, and Virgil Popescu for economy minister.

PNL national leader Florin Citu said on Monday at the PNL headquarters that the list of PNL ministers was approved by a majority of votes.

