PNL National Council meeting called for August 4

The meeting of the National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL) was called for August 4.

"I called the National Council, the location wasn't yet established, it's either Alba Iulia or Bucharest, we'll decide together with Mr. Deputy Chairman Mircea Hava," Liberal head Ludovic Orban announced on Monday after the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau.He said that the National Council will discuss the criteria, calendar and procedure to pick the PNL candidates for elections to the European Parliament and elections for county seat mayors, which require a special attention regarding the candidates' qualifications. Orban added that the Principles of Liberal Good Governance will also be adopted at the Council meeting and then put up for party debate.