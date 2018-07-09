 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL National Council meeting called for August 4

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Parlament pnl motiune

The meeting of the National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL) was called for August 4. 


"I called the National Council, the location wasn't yet established, it's either Alba Iulia or Bucharest, we'll decide together with Mr. Deputy Chairman Mircea Hava," Liberal head Ludovic Orban announced on Monday after the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau. 

He said that the National Council will discuss the criteria, calendar and procedure to pick the PNL candidates for elections to the European Parliament and elections for county seat mayors, which require a special attention regarding the candidates' qualifications. Orban added that the Principles of Liberal Good Governance will also be adopted at the Council meeting and then put up for party debate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.