PNL National Council: Orban - validated for PM candidate of Liberals, Iohannis - presidential candidate

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Sunday validated the proposal of the Liberal leader Ludovic Orban for the office of Prime Minister, with Klaus Iohannis, a candidate for the office of President of Romania, for the elections of 2019.


Another candidate to become the PNL's proposal for the Prime Minister position was Viorel Catarama.

The proposal to designate Klaus Iohannis the future candidate for presidency of the PNL has been voted by 793 Liberals, with 24 votes declared void.

Orban was designated candidate for Prime Minister of the PNL with 685 votes "in favour." Catarama scored 113 votes "in favour." There were recorded 23 void votes.

