PNL National Council to meet in session to prepare electoral agenda

The National Council of the National Liberal party (PNL) meets in Parliament today to prepare the party's electoral agenda for this year's local elections.

Other items include the presentation of the government's activity report, a political report by the party's leadership and a report by the party's floor groups.

The event is excepted to be attended by about 1,300 PNL members, including MPs, mayors and other local elected officials.

Delivering speeches to the convention will be PNL national chairman Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; PNL First Deputy Chair Raluca Turcan; Secretary-General of PNL Robert Sighiartau; First Deputy-Chair of PNL and leader of the group of Romanian MEPs in the EPP Rares Bogdan; floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman; floor leader in the Senate Daniel Fenechiu; chairman of the League of PNL Local Elected Officials Gheorghe Flutur, and PNL Deputy Chairman Virgil Guran.

On January 20, the PNL Executive Bureau decided to convene the party's National Council.