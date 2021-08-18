PNL National Political Bureau to meet to consider pick for finance minister

The National Political Bureau of the PNL will meet today to consider Dan Vilceanu as a pick for the position of finance minister.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday evening, at the end of a meeting at Vila Lac with several PNL leaders who have endorsed him for PNL national leader, agerpres reports.

"It was a very good meeting, at an important moment for PNL. Tomorrow, because we are responsible, we convened a BPN to appoint the minister of public finance. We must focus on governance; a budget revision follows, allocations of important resources in the economy, as usual, efficiently. And, of course, we discussed the strategy moving forward because we are entering the finish line to the September 25 congress convention. That was the discussion tonight and the issues debated," said Citu.Asked to comment on the incumbent PNL national leader, Ludovic Orban, arguing that the BPN meeting was convened "quickly" and that he found out "from a text message" about the meeting, the prime minister said: "I assure you that all the procedures were followed. It wasn't just a text message, it was also the conversation I had with the president, both on the phone and face to face, about this BPN, it's not really quick, it was the discussion yesterday, BPN is tomorrow, so I think that two days is enough.""Tomorrow we have a meeting of BPN, convened by this team and tomorrow we will prove that we have the necessary majority," Citu replied, when asked if there is the needed majority for the BPN meeting.