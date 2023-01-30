PNL preparing transition team for gov't rotation (sources)

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is preparing a transition team for the government rotation in May, according to PNL sources participating in the meeting of the National Political Bureau taking place today at the Palace of Parliament, told Agerpres.

"The Liberals are preparing a transition team for the May rotation so that the political changes do not affect the stability of the country, the economy or the citizens," said the sources.

They added that PNL national chairman Nicolae Ciuca also asked PNL for better organisation in the pre-election year.

"Let's do information campaigns about what the Liberals have done and are doing for the citizens. Romanians must know about all the measures that can benefit them at a difficult time," Ciuca allegedly said, according to the sources.