PNL's Orban on CCR decision: 'Political majority in Constitutional Court rewrote Constitution'

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, criticized on Saturday, in Deva, the decision of the Constitutional Court referring to the revoking of the head prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), saying that through their decision they "rewrote" the Constitution and "gravely" affected the attributions of the President through the attempt to give him orders.

"There is no precedent in the 28 years of democracy with such a decision. Practically, the political majority in the Constitutional Court rewrote the Constitution and infringed on the Constitution through this decision, infringing the independence of Justice, principle inscribed in the Constitution, annulling, practically, through a decision the Supreme Council of Magistracy, which is the guarantor of the independence of Justice, gravely affecting the attributions of the President and especially attempting to issue orders to the President," said the PNL leader, in a press conference.Ludovic Orban mentioned that, from his point of view, the Constitutional Court cannot "obligate" the President to do one thing, given his legitimacy through vote and his constitutional attributions."The President is the political and institutional leader that benefits from the greatest legitimacy, the legitimacy conferred by the vote of half plus one of Romanian citizens. The President cannot be forced to do anything, by anyone, by the virtue of his constitutional attributions and the legitimacy that he benefits from. As such, from my point of view, this decision of the Constitutional Court, and the Constitutional Court itself does not have the quality of obligating the President, according to the Constitutuon, to do or not do something," Ludovic Orban added.