PNL's Orban: Tax amnesty adopted by Gov't deeply unconstitutional, we'll take the matter to Ombudsman

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the 'tax amnesty' adopted by the government is unconstitutional and announced that the Liberals will refer the matter to the Ombudsman.

"From our point of view, the regulatory act adopted by the government is deeply unconstitutional, instating a serious discrimination between the citizens who have duly paid their taxes and dues and the citizens who didn't pay their taxes within the legal term. It is also a deeply unconstitutional act because it ushers in unfair competition between companies. (...) It is obviously a serious, brazen breach of fair competition between the economic actors in the market. We must clearly state that this regulatory act actually encourages the political and economic clientele whose illegal, incorrect fiscal behavior has been tolerated, and today, instead of making them suffer the legal consequences, we see the government favoring them by issuing this ordinance. (...) From our point of view, there is a risk of allowing a deeply harmful interpretation, that the amnesty may also cover those who must pay damages to the state as a result of final criminal conviction rulings, for having committed crimes. If this is the interpretation, it shows (...) that the PSD actually governs for offenders, for those who do not abide by the law, for those with an incorrect behavior and who attempt to create privileges for a political and economic clientele who is complicit with those who are at rule today," Orban said at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.

The government has approved a regulatory act for a financial restructuring mechanism, said Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici at the end of the July 31 government meeting, stressing that this is not a tax amnesty.