PNL's Schelean, after meeting Venice Commission: Parliamentary majority didn't implement all recommendations on justice

PNL (National Liberal Party) Deputy Valeria Schelean-Somfelean on Thursday stated that she told representatives of the Venice Commission that the parliamentary majority did not apply all recommendations of this body in respect to the justice laws and she mentioned that the main discussion had to do with the Section for investigating magistrates.

"Today's discussion exclusively focused on the emergency ordinances that brought modifications to the justice laws. Obviously, we also managed to tackle the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, which were adopted yesterday in Parliament, but discussions did not focus on these matters, which they will be included in a future notification and a future opinion, respectively. As you know, after legislating, the current parliamentary majority did not implement, under any circumstance, all the recommendations of the Venice Commission, as expressed in 2018, with respect to these laws, with the main concern and discussion was related to this section for investigating crimes in justice. I am glad that these representatives of the Venice Commission were able to detect the double language of those holding the Power - PSD [Social Democratic Party] - ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] - for they tried to mislead everybody through the information they provided during the talks and these things were noticed and sanctioned by the representatives of the Venice Commission," Schelean said after the meeting between the delegation of the Venice Commission and the MPs from the special committee for justice.

She also said that the main concern voiced by the members of the Venice Commission was related to the adoption of the emergency ordinances and the reason for which the Government comes to adopt them, although the Romanian Parliament does have a committee especially created to systematize laws in the justice field.

The Venice Commission delegation didn't make any recommendations, according to her, but they will probably be expressed in the opinion to be issued.

She also mentioned that the Power did not observe and it won't observe all the recommendations of the Venice Commission, considering that it won't give up the Section for investigating magistrates.

The representatives of Parliament's special committee on justice met on Thursday with the delegation of the Venice Commission, with discussions focusing on the emergency ordinances bringing modifications to the justice laws. Participating in the meeting on behalf of Parliament were: Florin Iordache, Robert Cazanciuc, Liviu Pop, Eugen Nicolicea - PSD, Eduard Dirca, Iulian Bulai and Vlad Gheorghe - USR and Valeria Schelean-Somfelean - PNL.