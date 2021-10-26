PNL's Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government

The Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca sent on Tuesday, to the leaders of parliamentary parties, a document where he proposes a political truce through which a minority Government could be supported for a limited amount of time, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, announced.

"Today, the Prime Minister-designate sent to the parliamentary party leaders a document, which in fact represents a truce, through which all these political parties will support this minority Government, for a specified period of time, which we will discuss and support in the Romanian Parliament through projects, we will not sabotage the activity of this Government until we get through the winter. (...) We need to get over this political crisis," Citu declared, at PNL headquarters.