 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu: USR, PSD should put aside political interests, in this critical period, at least

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

Responsibility is the only solution, says the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, telling the representatives of USR (Save Romania Union) and PSD (Social Democratic Party) to put aside the political interests in this critical period.

"Responsibility - this is the only solution at the moment. Those from USR and PSD must agree and show that they can put aside political interests, in this critical period. We proposed Nicolae Ciuca for the formation of a new Government, we proved responsibility and willingness to find solutions. At this point it should not be about obscure negotiations or people. And more importantly, we need to show that we are willing to do what we say. The PNL's message is very clear: Romania needs responsibility, stability and liberalism!" wrote Florin Citu on Facebook on Sunday, Agerpres.ro informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.