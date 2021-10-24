PNL's Citu: USR, PSD should put aside political interests, in this critical period, at least

Responsibility is the only solution, says the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, telling the representatives of USR (Save Romania Union) and PSD (Social Democratic Party) to put aside the political interests in this critical period.

"Responsibility - this is the only solution at the moment. Those from USR and PSD must agree and show that they can put aside political interests, in this critical period. We proposed Nicolae Ciuca for the formation of a new Government, we proved responsibility and willingness to find solutions. At this point it should not be about obscure negotiations or people. And more importantly, we need to show that we are willing to do what we say. The PNL's message is very clear: Romania needs responsibility, stability and liberalism!" wrote Florin Citu on Facebook on Sunday, Agerpres.ro informs.