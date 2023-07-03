 
     
PNL's Ciuca: PNL leadership recommends withdrawal of draft on raising electoral threshold

PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Monday announced that the Executive Bureau of the Liberals voted to reject the project regarding the raising of the electoral threshold from 5% to 7% and recommended its withdrawal.

"At the meeting of the Executive Office, we discussed and voted in favour of the rejection of the draft law initiated by one party, approximately 15 PNL MPs, for raising the parliamentary threshold. It was an almost unanimous rejection, with only one abstention. (...) Also, we have voted in favour of the recommendation to withdraw this project," said Ciuca, after the meeting pf the Liberal leadership.

The bill submitted to the Chamber of Deputies was supposed to raise the electoral threshold from 5% to 7% and was initiated by MPs Radu Cristescu (PSD) and Adrian Cozma (PNL).

