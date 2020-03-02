 
     
PNL's Orban: In principle, we agree to find form of holding parents accountable regarding mandatory vaccination of children

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday that the Liberals agree, in principle, to find a form to hold parents accountable regarding the vaccination of children.

"We have had a debate on the topic. In principle, we agree to finding a form to hold parents accountable in regards to vaccination, however we must establish the details of this law, because to issue a draft law just like that... Firstly, the state must ensure the necessary vaccines for all categories of diseases that vaccinations are for, in a sufficient number, so that the vaccination of all those who want to is allowed. Secondly, there's need for information campaigns about the negative consequences of non-vaccination and, obviously, there needs to be a way to hold parents accountable, because practically the parents take the decision for their children, if they vaccinate their children," Orban said after the PNL's Executive Bureau meeting.

Asked whether parents who do not vaccinate should be punished, he answered: "This is a matter that is in the debate of the Deputies' Chamber. Our specialists express a point of view during these debates, after which we decide."AGERPRES

