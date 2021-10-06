 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Orban: Ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency

playtech.ro
Ludovic Orban

Former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PN), major at rule, Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that settling the ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to happen immediately, with the option of rebuilding the coalition around PNL ointly with the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) allliance, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), and the group of national minority lawmakers.

"Settling the political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to take place immediately, not in a week, two or three. The way out of this political stalemate is a matter of will and good faith, not of supposed reflection and repentance on the part of political parties. The solution is clear, simple, in broad daylight: rebuilding the governing coalition around the National Liberal Party, along with USR-PLUS, UDMR and the group of national minorities. Also, this is the worst time for political experimentation for someone who is now learning to lead a government," Orban wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "the alternative, in the current parliamentary equation and composition, is for PNL to go into opposition, which will happen in the not too distant future if at this moment it reaches out to PSD for parliamentary support."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.