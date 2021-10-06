PNL's Orban: Ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency

Former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PN), major at rule, Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that settling the ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to happen immediately, with the option of rebuilding the coalition around PNL ointly with the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) allliance, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), and the group of national minority lawmakers.

"Settling the political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to take place immediately, not in a week, two or three. The way out of this political stalemate is a matter of will and good faith, not of supposed reflection and repentance on the part of political parties. The solution is clear, simple, in broad daylight: rebuilding the governing coalition around the National Liberal Party, along with USR-PLUS, UDMR and the group of national minorities. Also, this is the worst time for political experimentation for someone who is now learning to lead a government," Orban wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "the alternative, in the current parliamentary equation and composition, is for PNL to go into opposition, which will happen in the not too distant future if at this moment it reaches out to PSD for parliamentary support."