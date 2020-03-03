PNL's Orban says schedule of ministerial hearings without setting vote date unprecedented

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the joint decision of Parliament's standing bureaus to establish only a schedule for ministers' hearings in committees without setting a date for a plenary vote is a first.

"All decisions for all government confidence votes also included a timetable for committee hearings, and a date for a plenary vote. This time, the majority of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the standing bureaus refused to set a date for the plenary meeting to cast the vote. It is a new way to boycott a constitutional procedure, provided for in the Parliament's joint regulations," Orban told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster.He added that PSD "has no connection with the Constitution, the laws, the regulations, the common sense, or anything that means the normal operation of an institution."