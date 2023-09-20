Police conducts drill on the Danube simulating maneuvres in case of hazardous substances incident

Romanian police in partnership with the Bulgarian partners conducted a drill on Wednesday in the Giurgiu County simulating intervention in case of an incident with hazardous chemical substances, told Agerpres.

The drill took place under the Multi Agency Control Operation "CLEAN WATERS 2023," which takes place between September 18 and October 1, 2023, and on the occasion of the second meeting of the members of the "Danube-Black Sea" HUB, planned for September 21. Participating in these activities were the representatives of the police structures designed for preventing and fighting crime in the naval field from the member states of the HUB, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The Romanian and Bulgarian policemen went through several scenarios learning how to intervene to manage CBRNe incidents (with dangerous chemical substances) on board a ship, on the Danube river, which requires the coordination of the efforts of the structures of the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Transport.

At the same time, the exercise also covered the measures taken as a result of the discovery of suspicious CBRNe containers on board the ship, requesting the presence of specialists from the Service for Interventions and Special Actions - CBRNe, delimiting the intervention area, identification and collection of chemical samples, carrying out the on-site investigation by the specialists of the weapons, explosives and dangerous substances services, the extraction and escorting of the people on board the ship to the headquarters of the police unit, for the continuation of the investigations.

Considering the risk of possible pollution of the Danube river, water quality checks and measurements were carried out by a depollution vessel belonging to the partner authorities in Bulgaria.