Polish PM Morawiecki will participate in a joint gov't meeting in Bucharest and he will meet President Iohannis

Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki is paying a visit to Romania on Tuesday, context in which he will participate alongside Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in a joint meeting of the Governments of Poland and Romania, while he is also set to attend a bilateral economic forum and meet President Klaus Iohannis.

In the start of the visit, according to the schedule announced by the Gov't, the Polish prime minister and the head of the Executive in Bucharest will participate in the Romania-Poland Economic Forum, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, told Agerpres.

Afterwards, the high Polish guest will be welcomed at the Victoria Palace by his Romanian counterpart and a family photo of the members of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Poland is scheduled as part of the ceremonies.

The two governmental delegations will also have a plenary sitting.

At the end of the inter-governmental meeting, the two prime ministers will attend the signing ceremony of the bilateral documents: a memorandum of understanding between the Sport and Tourism Ministry of the Republic of Poland and Romania's Sport Ministry and the Cooperation Declaration in the area of civil protection between Romania's Interior Ministry, through the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) and the State Fire Service of Poland.

After this event, the two prime ministers will hold a joint press conference.

Moreover, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.